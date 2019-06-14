AAP Punjab slams assault of Sikh driver by Delhi Police

Chandigarh, June 17 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit on Monday condemned Delhi Police’s act of beating Sikh auto driver Sarabjit Singh and his son in Delhi, terming it an “act of sacrilege”.

In a statement here, party legislators Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Jai Kishan Rori and Manjit Singh Bilaspur demanded the Modi-led government should show sensitivity towards the minority communities and protect their religious identities and sentiments.

Demanding a judicial probe into the incident, the AAP legislators said that if Sikhs and other minorities were not safe in protecting their religious identity and sentiments in their own country, how the government would be able to protect the communities in other countries.

A video of the incident that occurred in north Delhi has gone viral.In the video, the driver is seen threatening the policeman with a sword and injuring him when he tried to catch it. In retaliation, police are shown beating up the driver with canes and kicking him, as per the video.

“The alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg,” a police statement had said.

–IANS

