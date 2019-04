New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday released the party’s Delhi manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, with a promise to secure “full statehood” for the national capital.

Released at the party office here, the 35-page manifesto was titled ‘Le Kar Rahenge Purna Rajya’ (We will secure full statehood).

–IANS

