AAP slams Centre, police over rape

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The AAP on Thursday slammed the Centre and the police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for their inability to arrest the accused in the rape of a 10-year-old who was rescued from a Ghaziabad madrassa.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that it was “shameful” that Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Pradesh “have been unable” to catch the accused.

“Its (BJP’s) MPs and Delhi chief (Manoj Tiwari) are lighting candles as the police has not been able to arrest the accused. Nothing can be more shameful than this,” he said.

The minor girl was taken from her home in east Delhi’s Ghazipur to the madrassa in Ghaziabad and raped there by a juvenile, police said.

Police were informed on April 21 by the girl’s father that his daughter had gone missing after she went to the market.

Police registered a case and found a CCTV footage in which the accused was seen taking the girl with him.

Bharadwaj said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was petrified of the ‘maulana’ of the madrassa, “they should let somebody else run the government”.

