AAP slams Modi government on CBSE paper leak

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for the leakage of various examination papers in the country and the announcement of Karnataka poll dates before the Election Commission.

Raining the issue of the paper leak in the Delhi Assembly, AAP’s Alka Lamba said: “The Prime Minister gave big lectures to the students on the examination but the students are suffering as they will have to reappear.”

“The Centre is answerable for this,” she added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, said that the Modi government has become a “leakage government”.

“First SSC, now CBSE, they also leaked the dates of polls before the Election Commission’s official announcement.

“I am not raising any questions against CBSE’s efficiency but the recent leakage is unfortunate. This kind of a leakage has been revealed doe the first time. It must have happened earlier as well…just that it was not caught,” he said.

The Central Board for Secondary Education said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers even as a Delhi Police probe is underway.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was also embroiled in controversy after its IT cell chief tweted the date of the Karnataka assembly polls on Tuesday even before the Election Commission announced them.

