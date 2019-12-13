AAP starts 2020 poll campaign with new slogan (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new slogan — ‘Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ — for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

The party has formally launched the campaign in the presence of senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other Delhi Ministers and MLAs at the party office here.

The party office was decorated with the banner of the slogan along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s photo.

The party is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Kejriwal as Delhi’s Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.

With an aim to bag even more seats than the last Assembly elections, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has teamed up with Prashant Kishor’s consultancy, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), to manage its campaign for the elections.

The slogan has been cioned by the I-PAC.

Kejriwal and Kishor were not at the launch event.

When asked, senior party leader Rai told IANS that the two were not expected for the event.

“This is a campaign launch. Kejriwal was not expected here. He will be here for the launch of the report card on December 24,” Rai said.

Kejriwal will launch the report card of his government on December 24, as part of the campaign.

The report card, Rai said, will be given to the public as part of the campaign.

“Through the report card, we will reach out to the people and tell them about all our work done in the last five years,” Rai added.

Explaining the slogan, Rai said people were happy with the five-year rule of Kejriwal and so they want that the good work to continue.

“Various misinformation is being spread across the public by the Opposition. But, we want to tell people that we will continue our good work for another five years. We have giving a trailer of our picture of the next five years.”

–IANS

