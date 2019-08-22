AAP to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) For the first time, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, a top party office-bearer said here on Friday.

“This is the AAP’s maiden foray in the state Assembly election. Though the exact number of seats is yet to be finalized, we may target contesting around 60-70 constituencies where we have a good support base,” AAP national spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon told IANS.

Earliler, in 2014 the AAP had contested all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state but failed to win any in the wake of the BJP wave then.

–IANS

