AAP to hold 1,000 public meetings for proposed free rides for women

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said its MLAs, councillors and women volunteers will hold 1,000 public meetings in the next seven days to get public opinion on the proposed free metro and bus rides for women.

Deputy Cheif Minister Manish Sisodia told media that a meeting of all the office-bearers of the party was organized at the residence of AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“It was decided that in the next one week, the MLAs, councillors and women volunteers will hold small public meetings in their areas to get the opinion of the public,” Sisodia said.

A total of 1,000 such public meeting will be held, he said.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of being against the scheme.

“The party will ask two questions from the public: One, should the scheme be implemented and free rides be offered to women? Second, what is the basis of opposition of the scheme?”

The Delhi government has proposed a scheme to give subsidy to women commuters in Delhi to make their rides in DTC and cluster buses and Delhi Metro free of cost.

The BJP has termed the scheme an election gimmick.

