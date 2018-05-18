AAP to support SP, RLD candidates in UP bypolls

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) The AAP on Tuesday announced it will support the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate in the Kairana parliamentary bypoll and the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in Noorpur assembly constituency, voting for which will be held on May 28.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member and national spokesman Sanjay Singh told IANS that his party had decided to throw its lot behind the opposition so as to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates as its divisive politics needed to be defeated.

“We have decided that there has to be solidarity amongst the opposition parties on these two seats and hence this decision,” said Singh, who also is the in-charge of UP affairs.

Though AAP is a fringe player in the state, its decision is being seen as a boost to the opposition unity to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will seek a second term in the office in 2019. The Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Nishad Party have already thrown their lot behind the SP and RLD candidates.

