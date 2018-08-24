AAP’s Mohinder Goyal tops ranking chart of Delhi legislators

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Mohinder Goyal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA from Rithala in Delhi, ranked highest based on the issues raised in the Delhi Assembly, while Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar ranked lowest, according to “Delhi MLA Report Card” released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday.

The report card of 58 MLAs of the total 70 MLAs in Delhi by the organisation was prepared on the basis of the number of issues raised in the Assembly between March 6, 2017 and January 17, 2018.

According to the survey, the five best-performing MLAs in the chart, apart from Goyal, in raising public issues are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jagdish Pradhan, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta, and AAP’s Rajesh Gupta and Jarnail Singh.

The report card did not include MLAs who were not able to raise issues in the Assembly including Cabinet Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Two AAP legislators — Devinder Kumar Sehrawat and Parmila Tokas — did not raise even a single issue in the Assembly during the assessment period, the report said.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan was also among the low-ranked MLAs in terms of raising issue in the House.

The report claimed that the accessibility of MLAs has gone down to 50.38 per cent which was 64.91 per cent in 2017.

It also stated that out of 58 MLAs covered in the survey, 32 have criminal records as of December 31, 2017, whereas nine out of the 32 legislators had cases registered against them according to their affidavit filed before the 2015 Assembly elections.

