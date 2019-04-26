AAP’s Punjab MLAs offered crores to defect: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 27 (IANS) Alleging that AAP legislators were being offered crores of rupees and plum posts by Punjab’s ruling Congress to make them defect, state AAP President Bhagwant Mann on Saturday evening said that the matter would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

Mann, who is also the MP from Sangrur, alleged that Congress leaders were offering up to Rs 10 crore and a posts to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in Punjab to make them switch over to the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the legislators who were offered the money.

AAP’s Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had on Friday joined the Congress in Chandigarh.

“Some Congress leaders met our MLA and offered him Rs 10 crore under the garb of development fund,” Mann alleged.

Mann is re-contesting from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. He faces competition from Shiromani Akali Dal legislator and former Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate and millionaire industrialist Kewal Singh Dhillon.

