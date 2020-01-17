Aastha Gill unveils song about a ‘mysterious beautiful girl

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Singer Aastha Gill has released her new peppy dance number “Hermosa” in collaboration with music duo D Soldierz.

The video of the song features actor and model Aashim Gulati along with Aastha and D Soldierz.

“‘Hermosa’ means beautiful in Spanish. The song is about a mysterious beautiful girl who represents multi-culture and cities. I am so thrilled on finally collaborating with my buddies Lion and Xash (D Soldierz). I also have (model) Aashim Gulati, and together we promise to keep you grooving,” Aastha said.

The song has been written and composed by D Soldierz.

“We know Aastha since long, but this is the first time we have collaborated, and we are so excited we finally got a chance to do this. We are thankful to Sony Music and Aastha for making this happen,” said D Soldierz.

Aashim enjoyed being part of the video. “When I was offered the song, I immediately knew that it is going to be massive because of its fun and peppy vibe. We shot the entire song in Mumbai. It was a tight 2-day schedule without enough time to even sleep but I enjoyed every bit of it,” said Aashim.

–IANS

nn/vnc