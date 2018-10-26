AASU warns Centre over minorities

Guwahati, Oct 28 (IANS) Organisations such as the All Assam Students Union and the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha have opposed the Centre’s move to authorise 16 Collectors across seven northeastern states to register as Indian citizens minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam is deceiving the people, the AASU on Sunday asked the state and the Centre to make their stand clear over the issue.

The organisations are opposing the Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2015, Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 2015 and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“We are going to start an agitation if the Centre goes ahead with its decision to appoint the Collectors in the seven states. The order is contrary to the provision of the Constitution,” said AASU President Dipanka Nath and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha condemned the order and said it is politically motivated.

