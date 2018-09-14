Aavas Financiers Ltd to open IPO to raise Rs 1734 crore

Jaipur, Sep 20 (IANS) Housing finance company Aavas Financiers Limited will open the Initial Public Offer on September 25 and will close it on September 27 to raise Rs 1,734 crore, said Sushil Kumar Agarwal, founder and CEO, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The price band for the offer starts from Rs 818 to Rs. 821 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE, he said.

Based in Jaipur, the company has been expanded its operations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and NCR.

With 186 branches in 92 districts across eight states, the company is aiming to expand branches to 300 in next three years, he added.

