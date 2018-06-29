Aayush Shah set to play Rahul Roy’s son in ‘Night and Fog’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Aayush Shah will play on-screen son to Bollywood actor and “Big Boss 1” winner Rahul Roy in Tanvir Ahmed’s autobiographical film “Night and Fog”.

Excited about sharing screen with the “Aashiqui” fame actor, Aayush said in a statement: “Growing up as a kid, I have always loved Rahul’s films and I have always dreamt of sharing screen space with him. I share a different bond with Rahul ‘bhaiya’. He is family to me and has always given me great learning and guidance.

“In real life, he is an elder brother to me and in reel life, he will be my father. I am looking forward to it as I feel lucky to be a part of this film.”

Aayush made his debut on big screen with “Pankh” in 2010. He is also known for his roles in television shows like “Mahabharat”, “Navya” and “Uttaran”.

Rahul said of Aayush: “He is a disciplined actor with tremendous potential. I’ve been wanting to do a film with him for so long and finally, he is doing it. ‘Night and Fog’ is more than a film… It’s going to be a crazy canvas.”

“Night and Fog” is an international film which will be released worldiwde in English and French.

–IANS

