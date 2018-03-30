Abbas praises Saudi King for supporting Palestinian cause

Ramallah, April 4 (IANS/WAM) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has commended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for supporting the Palestinian cause.

Abbas expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi King for his “steadfast positions in support of the cause of Jerusalem and its holy sites”, the report said on Wednesday.

The Palestinian President also hailed Saudi Arabia’s continued stances, which underlined “deep relations between the two leaderships, in addition to its political and financial support of Palestinian people”.

–IANS/WAM

soni/mr