Abbas re-elected PLO head

Ramallah, May 4 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee on Friday following a four-day meeting by the top legislative body that was boycotted by the Islamist group Hamas.

Abbas, 82, has been holding the position for decades and was elected by the Palestinian National Council, which met for the first time in 22 years, Efe news reported.

The President has left three seats of the executive committee open for the factions that had boycotted the meeting, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

