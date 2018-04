Asuncion, April 23 (IANS) Paraguay’s ruling Colorado Party candidate Mario Abdo Benitez has won the presidential election, data released by the country’s election tribunal showed.

According to results released on Sunday Benitez garnered 46.47 per cent of the votes, while his main rival Efrain Alegre received 42.72 per cent, after 98.11 per cent of ballots were counted, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

