Abdominal obesity may increase lower urinary tract symptoms risk

Beijing, July 6 (IANS) Men with central (or abdominal) obesity are at increased risk of experiencing lower urinary tract symptoms, a new study suggests.

The researchers, including Haiying Zhang from Guangxi Medical University in China, also found that increased waist-to-hip ratio was associated with worsened straining and weak stream.

Central obesity or abdominal obesity, occurs when excessive abdominal fat around the stomach and abdomen has built up to the extent that it is likely to have a negative impact on health.

For the study, published in the journal LUTS, the researchers explored the association between central obesity and lower urinary tract symptoms.

The researchers then examined the hypothesis that central obesity measured by waist-to-hip ratio is the prediction of the severity of lower urinary tract symptoms.

The study included a total of 2,917 eligible participants after screening.

Waist-to-hip ratio was a significant difference in the presence of lower urinary tract symptoms by univariate analysis, the researchers said.

Lower urinary tract symptoms were more frequent in the 60-year-old men with higher waist-to-hip ratio by using logistic regression after stratification by age, the researcher added.

The results suggested central obesity might be significantly associated with moderate or severe symptoms.

The association of central obesity and straining and weak stream were statistically significant after multivariate adjusted, the researchers said.

The researchers noted that lower urinary tract symptoms are highly prevalent in both aging men and women, and the relationship with obesity is controversial.

