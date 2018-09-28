Abducted Bihar bank manager’s body found in Jharkhand

Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) The body of a bank manager, who was abducted last week from Sheikhpura district of Bihar, was recovered from Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, police said.

Three abductors have been arrested in this connection, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika said.

Jaivardhan Kumar of the Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank was kidnapped from Sheikhpura on September 27 evening while returning from neighbouring Nalanda district.

The abductors had reportedly demanded a ransom from the family and warned them against seeking police help.

A police team of Nalanda recovered Kumar’s mobile phone from a village in Nawada district, which served as the primary clue in the investigation.

Last week, a 15-year-old school student, who was allegedly abducted for ransom, was found murdered in Patna.

–IANS

ik/nir