Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) A 45-year-old civilian abducted by unidentified gunmen on Saturday was found dead in Sopore area on Monday, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a tailor, was abducted from Harwan area. His body with bullet marks was recovered from Lathishat village. An FIR has been registered, a police officer said.

–IANS

