Abducted girl’s body found on mosque roof

Ghaziabad, Oct 7 (IANS) The body of a seven-year-old girl abducted a day earlier was found on Sunday on the roof of a mosque in Murad Nagar town in Ghaziabad, police said.

The police said it got a complaint from Zahid Beg that his daughter had gone missing and he feared her abduction.

On his complaint, the police registered a case against a councillor, Aizaz, and four or five others.

Even as the investigation was on, the police received a call from an unknown person that the girl’s body had been found on the roof of the mosque.

The body was covered with a gunny bag. “The culprits will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.

–IANS

sps/mr