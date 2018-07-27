Abducted SPO released in J&K

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) Militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening released the special police officer (SPO) they had abducted on Friday evening, police said.

SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from Chantakar village in Tral area of Pulwama district, was released alive and has reached his home, police sources said.

The mother of the abducted SPO had made a passionate appeal to the militants through a video that went viral to spare her son’s life who was her only male child.

The SPO was working as a cook in Awantipora Police Lines and had no role in anti-militancy operations.

–IANS

sq/vd