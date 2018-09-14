Abe to meet Trump during UNGA visit to New York

Tokyo, Sep 21 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet US President Donald Trump in New York next week during the UN General Assembly (UNGA), a government spokesperson said here on Friday.

Yoshihide Suga said that Abe would depart for New York on Sunday to participate in next week’s UNGA and other sideline meetings, Efe news reported.

Suga said that Trump and Abe would first meet for a private dinner and then hold a formal meeting on Wednesday.

The Japanese Premier is expected to address the General Assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the annual UN meeting.

North Korea is expected to be high on the agenda during meetings at the General Assembly.

Suga said the Abe-Trump meeting would cement the close bilateral coordination between Japan and the US on the regional and global challenges facing them both, including the denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime.

Abe’s visit to New York comes after his re-election as President of the Liberal Democratic Party, allowing him to continue as Prime Minister for another three years.

