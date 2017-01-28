Abe, Trump to meet on Feb 10

TOKYO, Jan 28 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump on Saturday agreed to hold their first summit meeting in Washington on February 10, said Abe here after telephone talks with Trump.

The two leaders made the agreement during their 42-minute long telephone conversation starting from 11:05 p.m. (1405 GMT) on Saturday, the first such talks since Trump sworn in as 45th US president last week, Xinhua news agency said.

Both sides also affirmed the importance of Japan-US alliance and exchanged views in economic and security fields, Abe told reporters here after the call.

As for the two leads summit talks next month, Abe said he hoped to significantly and frankly exchange views with Trump in the fields including bilateral economic and security ties.

Abe also said he hope Japan will play its due role as US alliance.

–IANS

gsh/vm