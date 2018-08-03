Abhijit Ghoshal to explore devotional music genre

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) After participating in the reality TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” and paving his way to Bollywood music industy, singer Abhijit Ghoshal will now explore devotional music genre.

“Lata Mangeshkar has a vast repertoire of bhajans. Even Manna Dey used to sing beautiful bhajans. Anup Jalota sings soulful bhajans too. There is a certain peace and contentment I get when I sing bhajans.

“Bhajans are spiritual and connect with the soul. Also, each festival has a bhajan associated with it. I feel a deep connect with God when I get an opportunity to sing a beautiful bhajan,” the “Jashan hai jeet ka” singer said in a statement.

Abhijit will launch his new album based on Sai Bhajans, “Sainath Aao”, next week.

The singer, who left “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” voluntarily in between, said: “Winning 11 times, and thereafter, leaving the contest undefeated, that too voluntarily, was a wonderful experience.

“I would like to emphasise that the show did not have this SMS voting system then. I was judged by the virtuosos of classical as well as film music of the country like Hariprasad Chaurasia, Vilayat Khan, Naushad Saab and Rashid Khan.”

Abhijit has also worked with renowned singers including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan and Alka Yagnik.

–IANS

sim/nn/sed