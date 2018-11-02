Abhijit submits affidavit with Odisha House committee

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra on Saturday submitted an affidavit to a committee of the Odisha Assembly over breach of privilege of the legislators.

Abhijit deposed before the panel for the third time for a probe into his alleged derogatory remarks against the lawmakers of the state.

“Abhijit Iyer Mitra appeared before the committee today after he failed to submit his affidavit yesterday. We will scrutinize the affidavit along with his recorded statements,” said Narasingh Mishra, chairman of the house committee and leader of opposition.

“If required, he will be asked to depose again,” said Mishra.

He said a detailed report will be submitted to the Speaker in the winter session of Odisha Assembly.

The committee has asked Abhijit to file a detailed affidavit during his first appearance last month.

Iyer Mitra was arrested on October 23 for his alleged derogatory remarks on Sun Temple, Odisha and its culture. He is currently in judicial custody.

Two FIRs have been filed against Abhijit for his derogatory remarks.

–IANS

cd/prs