Abhimanyu cherishes memory of ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani says “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” will always be a very special film for him.

Abhimanyu plays role of Surya in “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota”, which was aired on &picturesHD.

“Since it is my Bollywood debut, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’ is a very special film for me. I performed all the stunts in the movie myself so that they look believable and real,” Abhimanyu said in a statement.

“We all as a team worked very hard and the results through our passion have borne fruit. I am happy that the audience loved the movie,” he said.

“I think the high point for me in the film was when I received an International award for best actor and our film won the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award,” he added.

Actress Radhika Madan, who plays Supri in the movie, said: “My character Supri is very unconventional and relatable. She has a strong personality and plays a vital role in setting the pace for the story. Supri is the surprise package in the film and has many layers to her character.”

Director Vasan Bala’s action thriller “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” won the top award at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film won the People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award.

–IANS

sug/pgh/