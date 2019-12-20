Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Director Anurag Basu’s next film, titled “Ludo”, will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

The film is slated for an April 24 release next year.

Basu, Abhishek and Rajkummar took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement and shared the film’s first poster.

He wrote: “Let’s play #Ludo. In cinemas 24th April 2020.”

The other cast too made the announcement on their social media.

Basu’s last big screen outing was the 2017 film “Jagga Jasoos” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The film tanked at the box-office.

–IANS

