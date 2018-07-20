Abhishek Bajaj to play doting son on-screen

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj will play a doting son in the show “Zindagi Ke Crossroads”.

“My character is very passionate. I am playing this kind of character for the first time, which is very interesting. The story is based on the bond between father and a son,” Abhishek said in a statement.

“I am playing the role of Ankit who gets into a dilemma when his father wishes to get married to a woman who is the mother of his girlfriend. He has to decide between his father and the love of his life. It is a very beautiful story with different emotions attached to it,” he added.

–IANS

nn/sed