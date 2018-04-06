Abhishek Singhvi faces demonstration from Congress workers in Kolkata

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday faced a noisy demonstration from his partymen here who protested against him for representing the West Bengal government and opposing the BJP’s petition to deploy central paramilitary forces in the coming panchayat elections.

A group of Congress workers surrounded Singhvi and shouted the “go black” slogan as soon as he alighted from his car outside the NSCBI airport.

Carrying placards that cried “Shame, Abhishek Singhvi”, the workers raised slogans against the lawyer-politician who rushed inside the airport after displaying the “v” sign.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury had on Saturday lashed out against Singhvi. “I have conveyed my hatred, condemnation and grudge about him on record. I feel ashamed about his conduct after winning the (Rajya Sabha) polls as a Congress candidate. I have informed the High Command also,” he said.

Chowdhury himself has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking central police forces and the judiciary’s intervention to ensure opposition candidates could file their nominations peacefully for the panchayat election.

After Chowdhury’s angry outburst, Congress activists had on Saturda y evening showed black flag to Singhvi in south Kolkata.

–IANS

ssp/vd