Abolish Trump camps, says Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra

New York, June 24 (IANS) Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra, who has made films in the US, has slammed US President Donald Trump for separating children from their illegal immigrant parents.

“I want to see goodness in everyone, and I try hard. But in those who have separated children from their parents or jailed children at the southern border of the US, and also in those who have excused them for it, I see it as the evil that it is. Abolish TrumpCamps forever,” Batra tweeted.

Trump, facing domestic and international backlash, signed an executive order last week to end the administration’s controversial practice of separating migrant children from parents crossing the US border illegally.

Batra is known for acclaimed Indian movie “The Lunchbox” as well as for the Jane Fonda and Robert Redford-starrer American romantic drama “Our Souls At Night” and British-American film “The Sense of an Ending”, based on a Julian Barnes’ novel.

–IANS

rb/mr