Absconding official of another Bihar shelter home arrested

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) An absconding official of a shelter home for girls in Bihar’s Madhubani district was arrested on Thursday after a minor girl — witness in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case — went missing from there, police said.

“Sobha Devi, an official of the shelter home in Madhubani, who was absconding for days, has been arrested,” a police official said.

According to the police, a 13-year-old girl — who was a witness in the Muzaffarpur case in which 34 minor girls were allegedly raped — and was among the 44 inmates shifted from that transit home to a similar facility in Madhubani, was traceless.

–IANS

ik/nir