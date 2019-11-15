Abu Dhabi T10 matches commemorate passing of Sheikh Sultan

Abu Dhabi, Nov 20 (IANS) On the sixth day of the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10, the matches opened with a minute of silence to commemorate the passing of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The fifth day of the league on Monday saw the Deccan Gladiators fend off Team Qalandars attempt to chase 129, the Northern Warriors pound the Delhi Bulls, and the Bangla Tigers bowlers’ decimate Team Abu Dhabi, winning by 27 runs.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad struck early and hard for the Deccan Gladiators after Team Qalandars put them into bat. He and Captain Shane Watson started an innings focused on posting a score big enough to defend and the partnership delivered with Shazad hitting a six off the very first ball. Watson was disappointed with his dismissal for 30, but the Gladiators had already made their half century in four overs by that time.

Gladiators’ fans welcomed the sight of Kieron Pollard strolling to the crease, hoping for the magic of the previous night. His departure for two, only two deliveries later, sent a ripple of disappointment amongst the crowd. However, Shahzad kept the ship steady, sending balls to and over the deep midwicket boundary time and time again.

Shahzad stormed to his half century off just 18 balls, but lost his wicket at the beginning of the seventh over, caught at long on by Phil Salt, ending his innings on 57 off 21 balls comprising 6 sixes and 3 fours. Shahzad’s momentum was picked up by Aussie Ben Cutting and Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaska, who drove the Gladiators to post a target of 129.

The clash between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls started in an emphatic fashion with a dramatic first over in which Australian spinner Chris Green found himself on a hat-trick on the third ball of the first over following the brilliant dismissals of Kusal Perera and Sherfane Rutherford. Green continued to bamboozle the hapless Delhi Bulls’ batsmen with yet another ripper, this time through the defence of Muhammad Usman, to register impressive figures of 3-6 in only eight balls. The Bulls once again found themselves relying on the partnership of Eoin Morgan and Angelo Matthews, as they found themselves at 23-3 after three overs.

Day six of the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 will bring the Karnataka Tuskers into the firing line of the Maratha Arabians’ lethal bowling line up; the Bangla Tigers will try to constrain the big power hitting of the Northern Warriors, and Shane Watson’s Deccan Gladiators will clash with Moeen Ali’s Team Abu Dhabi.

–IANS

kk/bg