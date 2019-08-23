Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to unveil new bridal collection

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are all set to unveil their much-awaited bridal line on Friday here, with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi raising the curtains on it.

The designers will show five ensembles from the collection.

“No two brides are the same. And every wedding is unique. Asal Bride is our vision for the woman who aspires to a dream ensemble. We have played with classics and infused them with new life. Because beauty is forever but must always be revisited and made new again,” Abu and Sandeep told IANS in a statement.

The collection is crafted with a glorious use of colour, meticulous embroideries and craftsmanship in original design.

“We can expect an entire spectrum of silhouettes and embroideries in these diverse ranges, from the most understated like Bakhiya and Resham mirror in skin and neutral tones and the shimmering play of Raj Mahal to the deep glamour of architectural mirror in jewel tones,” a statement by the fashion designer, whose clothes are regularly donned by noted celebs, said.

The bridal collection will be unveiled at the August 30 curtain raiser of the fourth edition of The Wedding Junction Show to be held at Sofitel hotel here.

