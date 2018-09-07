ABVP bags President, two other posts in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday won the posts of President, Vice President and Joint Secretary in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. NSUI bagged the post of Secretary.

The results for the four posts, elected for one year, were announced late evening. The counting was stopped around 2.30 p.m. due to a glitch in Electronic Voting Machines. The counting resumed around 7 p.m.

–IANS

