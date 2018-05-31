ABVP misusing DU logo to promote private universities, complains AISA

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi University officials against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members for “misusing” the varsity logo to promote private universities among admission-seekers.

The leftist student group alleged that the ABVP, which holds posts of Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), have been seen distributing the union’s brochure along with advertisements of private universities like Amity, Manav Rachna, Apeejay, Global Business College and “many more”.

In its complaint written to Vice Chancellor and the Dean, Students Welfare, the AISA alleged that the brochure distributed carried the messages in the names of these varsity officials and also from the two ABVP union members — Mahamedhaa Nagar and Uma Shankar

“This is a big scam where money has been taken from the private universities for promoting them via Delhi University information bulletins. The office of DUSU is being used money laundering by the ABVP,” the group, affiliated with the Communist Party of India- Marxist-Leninist, said in a statement.

“We are highly dismayed by the fact that all … violations are being done in full knowledge of the university but sadly, it has maintained a silence on the issue,” AISA said in its complaint letter.

It also said that a complaint has been filed with the local police against the “illegal use of DU logo”.

DSW Rajesh Tandon however told IANS that the matter has been forwarded to the “persons concerned” and a reply is awaited from them.

