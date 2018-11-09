ABVP suspends DUSU head; CYSS calls it conspiracy

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The AAP students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) on Thursday alleged that the ABVP already knew about Ankiv Baisoya’s fake degree and that his suspension was a “planned conspiracy”.

“The ABVP suspended Baisoya from its membership just two months after the Delhi University Students Union elections because they knew that according to the Lyngdoh Committee, it is now impossible to hold an election again,” said CYSS Delhi state president Sumit Yadav said in a statement.

CYSS media handler Shivani Singh, on the other hand, asserted that the decision was just a “show so that the Delhi University Vice president Shakti Singh could take the place of Baisoya” as the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday suspended Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Ankiv Baisoya from its membership, pending an inquiry centred on charges of submitting a fake degree to get admission in Delhi University.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) student wing’s general secretary Hari Om Prabhakar further alleged that the DUSU president’s suspension was in fact a “planned conspired by the ABVP, University administration and the Election Commission”.

Baisoya is under the scanner for submitting fake documents from Thiruvalluvar University at Vellore in Tamil Nadu to secure admission in the Delhi University where he is a student of Buddhist Studies.

His matter is pending at the Delhi High Court, which has asked the university to conclude its probe and submit its report to it. Hearing the case on Monday for the first time, the court posted the hearing for November 20.

Baisoya was elected the DUSU President in September. The ABVP won three of the four seats against the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI).

