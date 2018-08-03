AC Milan name Maldini as Sporting Strategy & Development Director

Milan, Aug 5 (IANS) AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini on Sunday was appointed as the Italian football club’s new Sporting Strategy and Development Director.

The former Italy captain spent his entire playing career at the club, playing in over 900 senior appearances.

“There are few words to describe what Paolo Maldini represents for AC Milan. It was a privilege watching him as a player, winning countless trophies on the pitch, and I am excited and honoured to be working with him today in this new role,” AC Milan’s Executive Chairman Paolo Scaroni said in a statement, posted on the club’s website.

“Paolo’s leadership and experience will benefit the club greatly, as will his passion and energy. Today’s appointment is yet another sign of Elliott’s commitment to build a strong foundation for long-term success.

“It will not be easy and it will take time, but we have ambitious objectives, and Paolo’s appointment is an important step toward returning AC Milan to where it belongs,” he added.

Maldini made his club debut in Serie A at the age of 16 on January 20 1985. The 50-year-old won 26 trophies, including seven National Championships, one National Cup, five Italian Supercups, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five European Supercups, two Intercontinental Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

He retired at the end of the 2008/09 season after 25 glorious years wearing the iconic red&black jersey.

