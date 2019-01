Rome, Jan 24 (IANS) AC Milan have signed Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa on a five-season contract, the club has confirmed.

However, AC Milan did not disclose the details of the deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Piatek, 23, scored 13 goals in 19 Serie A appearances and six more in two Italian Cup games.

–IANS

kk/bg