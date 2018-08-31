Academy drops new Oscar category for popular films

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which had earlier announced the addition of a new category in the Oscar Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film, decided not to go ahead with the change.

As per hollywoodreporter.com, following a special meeting of the board of governors, the Academy on Thursday announced that it is shelving the idea for the moment and will not launch the proposed new award at the next Oscar show.

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said: “There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members. We have made changes to the Oscars over the years, including this year, and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”

The new category was criticised by members and the public, who complained the change would be damaging to the industry by pandering to pedestrian tastes.

The 91st Oscars award ceremony will take place here on February 24.

–IANS

