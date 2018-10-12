ACC July-Sep quarter consolidated net profit up 15%

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Cement and ready mix concrete manufacturer ACC on Wednesday reported a rise of 15 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2018.

According to the company, the July-September 2018 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 209 crore from Rs 182 crore reported for the corresponding period previous year.

The company’s net sales during the period under review grew by 10 per cent to Rs 3,364 crore from Rs 3,054 crore.

“Net profit grew 15 per cent demonstrating that our strategy of pursuing profitable growth and productivity improvement is paying off, as is our focus on value-added premium products designed to address specific customer needs,” said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO, ACC.

“We are also encouraged by the government’s push on infrastructure and affordable housing which is driving growth in cement demand.”

–IANS

