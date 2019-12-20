Accenture acquires Symantec’s cyber security services business

New York, Jan 7 (IANS) Accenture on Tuesday announced to acquire Symantec’s ‘Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom for an undisclosed sum.

The move will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services, enhancing its ability to help companies rapidly anticipate, detect and respond to cyber threats, the company said in a statement.

Symantec has six security operations centres globally including one in India.

“With the addition of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer.

Its managed security services business is supported by a proprietary cloud-based platform that delivers a steady stream of technical and cyber adversary threat intelligence through a customizable portal.

“With Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, we can now bring clients our combined expertise fine-tuned to their industry with tailored global threat intelligence powered by advanced analytics, automation and machine learning,” added Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture Security.

Symantec’s Enterprise Security business, now a division of Broadcom, is headquartered in Mountain View, California and its Cyber Security Services business includes more than 300 employees around the world.

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly $1.2 billion globally on 33 acquisitions to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

The company recently acquitted Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore and FusionX to innovate around advanced threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

