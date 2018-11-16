Accidental explosion kills BSF officer in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant was killed and four others were injured in an accidental explosion on Monday at a border outpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

The incident happened after a grenade exploded accidentally at Manguchak border outpost.

“Assistant commandant, Zabber Singh was killed while four others, including two inspectors and two sub-inspectors, were injured,” the official said.

“The injured troopers have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” sources said.

