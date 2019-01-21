Acclaimed Hindi fiction writer Krishna Sobti dead

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Acclaimed Hindi fiction writer and essayist Krishna Sobti died on Friday here at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness, her family said.

“She died at a hospital here today. Her health had deteriorated in the last few months and she had been in and out of the hospital,” actress Ekavali Khanna, her grandniece, told IANS.

“She launched her new book in the hospital last month. Despite her ill health, she was always discussing arts, creative processes and life,” Khanna added.

Born on February 18, 1925, Sobti had won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1980 for her novel “Zindaginama”.

She was also conferred with the Jnanpith in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.

Sobti was best known for her 1966 novel “Mitro Marajani”, which talked about a married woman’s sexuality. Her other acclaimed works include “Surajmukhi Andhere Ke”, “Yaaron Ke Yaar” and “Daar Se Bichchuri”.

–IANS

rb-ss-sd/ksk/vm