Acharya reviews security scenario in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Feb 1 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor P.B. Acharya on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario in the state with senior state officials and central security agencies.

During the meeting, the Governor called upon the officials to strengthen the security apparatus and simultaneously initiate action to change people’s mindset to promote a Pan-India spirit.

“Every citizen of the state must be respected. It is the prime duty of the security agencies to instil a sense of security,” the Governor stressed at the meeting attended by officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Seema Suraksha Bal, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles.

Acharya also asked the Arunachal Pradesh Police to constitute a peace and security committee involving opinion makers to aid the security agencies in maintaining law and order, promote peace and harmony and also help the poor and needy.

“Do more than your call of duty. Involve trend setters and opinion makers such as senior citizens, ex-servicemen and college and university students in your programmes,” he said.

Acharya also asked them to help farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs of the region by buying their products for the forces, which would solve the product marketing challenges to some extent.

The Governor also held a meeting with different banks’ officials in the state and exhorted them to put in their best efforts towards the state and central programmes, particularly the Jan Dhan Yojana and insurance schemes, for financial empowerment of the people.

