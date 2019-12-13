Act against cops who entered campus: Jamia Chief Proctor

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia’s Chief Proctor has written to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR against the policemen who illegally entered the campus and brutally attacked the students, and also caused destruction to government property.

In a letter to the SHO, Jamia Nagar police station on December 16, Professor Waseem Ahmad Khan said: “On Sunday, December 15, 2019, a protest was organised by the residents of the colonies around Jamia against the Citizen Amendment Act, 2019. The protestors were marching on the M.A. Jauhar Marg. The procession was stopped by the police, which lead to a showdown between them.”

Khan said that in the baton charge, a large number of policemen forcibly entered the Jamia campus through gates number 4 and 7 and “mercilessly beat the students, both boys and girls”.

“Many students of the university received serious injuries and were being treated at hospitals,” said the Chief Proctor.

Giving further details, Khan said: “Some unruly policemen broke open the main library gate and also the glass doors of the library building and fired tear gas shells on peacefully studying students inside the library.

“This unprovoked and brutal action of the police damaged government property belonging to the university.”

The Chief Proctor sought the police take cognizance of these illegal acts.

