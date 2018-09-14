Act against TB spreading from captive elephants, Rajasthan told

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Following an alert from PETA India, the Central government on Monday directed the Rajasthan government to take preventive measures against the spread of tuberculosis from captive elephants in the state.

“Ten out of 91 elephants tested for tuberculosis (TB) in April were found to be reactive and they are still being forced to give rides at Amer Fort,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed the government of Rajasthan to screen all elephants again for TB.

The move comes after an April 2018 evaluation report on captive elephants in Jaipur by the Animal Welfare Board of India revealed that 10 per cent of the elephants used for rides and other tourist attractions in Jaipur were found to be reactive in tests for TB.

PETA India said that numerous elephants remain untested, putting the general public at risk.

–IANS

sd/anp/mr