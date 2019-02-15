Act Fest gives away awards to senior actors of Indian cinema

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Some of the senior actors of Indian cinema and television have received the CINTAA Hall Of Fame Awards in the Act Fest here.

Act Fest, a two-day festival, is being organised by the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and 48 Hour Film Project.

“People are clapping and showing their love to me… I am overwhelmed. I think if anything that kept me alive till today in my 90s, it is people’s love,” Ramesh Deo, who is known for his supporting roles in films like “Anand”, “Aap Ki Kasam” said after receiving the award, here on Friday evening.

His wife, actress Seema Rao, was also felicitated on the occasion.

Another talented actor couple Shubha Khote and Viju Khote were also awarded for their contribution to Indian cinema.

Shubha is known for her acting in films like “Gharana” and “Sasural”, and television show “Zabaan Sambhalke”.

Viju earned fame for his character “Kaalia” in the iconic film “Sholay”, followed by several other superhit films like “Karz”, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”, “Andaz Apna Apna” among others.

Celebrated radio presenter Tabassum also received the Hall of Fame award for her contribution to the performing arts.

Veteran actor Paintal, famed for his performance in films like “Satte Pe Satta”, “Heera Panna”, “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar” among others, was also felicitated.

After receiving the award, Paintal said: “I cannot thank these people and ActFest enough for this honour. This festival is special because it is dedicated to actors, I hope the upcoming generation of actors finds their space in the world of cinema.”

–IANS

