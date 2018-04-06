ACT Fibernet, Jio unveil offers with Google ‘Home’ devices

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Internet service provider ACT Fibernet and Reliance Jio on Tuesday partnered with Google to provide bundled offers with the newly-launched Google “Home” smart speakers.

“When buying a Google ‘Home’ at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores, you get a free JioFi router with 100GB of high-speed 4G data (worth Rs 2,499),” Google said in a statement.

Smart home assistants are becoming an integral part of our homes. However, to ensure they function seamlessly, it is imperative that high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi connectivity back them.

ACT Fibernet, with its future-ready fiber-optic technology, will ensure an uninterrupted and incredible internet experience to all its customers using Google “Home” devices, the company said.

The company also introduced special plans for all its existing and new customers and those who subscribe would get a complimentary Google “Home Mini” device.

–IANS

