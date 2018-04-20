Acting fascinates me: Mr India 2017

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Mr India 2017 winner Darasing Khurana, who will be representing India at Mr International 2018 in Myanmar, says he has always been fascinated by acting and would like to try his luck in the field.

“Acting has always fascinated me and the emerging trends in the industry are potent with so many exciting projects in all media, TV, web as well as films,” Darasing told IANS.

“Bollywood is an integral part of our life and to be able to do something in that, will be a great honour. I am open to all mediums, where my skills get honed and I emulate the dreams of the scriptwriter and the director,” he added.

Darasing says he had fun preparing for Mr International 2018, which will be held in Yangon, Myanmar on April 30.

“My focus was on health and fitness, regular workouts. I followed a strict diet. Then there was selection of my attire for the pageant. I wanted to present the essence of Indian fabrics and style on a global platform, so it needed a lot of detailing on the styling to integrate the fabric of our culture in my attire.”

